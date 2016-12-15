According to preliminary consolidated results of AS Olainfarm for November 2016, sales of the company were 11.18 million euros, which represents an increase by 20% compared to the same period one year ago. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Georgia, where sales grew by 3564%. Sales to Tajikistan grew by 295%, sales to Kazakhstan grew by 191%, sales to Lithuania grew by 126% but sales to Poland grew by 101%. During November 2016, significant shipments were also made to Czech Republic. The biggest sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia and Kazakhstan.



Olaine, 2016-12-15 00:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to November Share in total consolidated sales EUR 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 5 309 48% 47% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 2 527 24% 23% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 546 191% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 499 -74% 4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 457 59% 4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 339 295% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 217 101% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georgia 177 3564% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 163 126% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Czech Rep. 134 NA 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 815 -21% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 11 183 20% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales of SIA Latvijas Aptieka in November were 1.61 million euros, which represents an increase by 11% compared to similar period one year ago. Sixty-four pharmacies were operating during this period. Sales of SIA Silvanols during November 2016 were 0.64 million euros, which represents an increase by 10% compared to November 2015. During November, SIA Silvanols made its sales in eight European countries and with assistance of AS Olainfarm also to Albania, Kosovo, Belarus and Azerbaijan. Sales of SIA "Tonus Elast" during November were 0.78 million euros, and the sales were made to 17 countries in three continents.



According to preliminary numbers, sales of AS Olainfarm in 11 months were 99.78 million euros, which represents an increase by 11% compared to eleven months of 2015. The most rapid sales growth during this period was achieved in Uzbekistan where sales grew by 81%. Sales to Kazakhstan grew by 27%, Sales to the UK grew by 26% and sales to Lithuania grew by 23%. The biggest sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus.



11 months of 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to 11 months Share in total consolidated sales EUR of 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 32 508 7% 33% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 24 066 15% 24% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 13 761 10% 14% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 7 320 18% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 2 909 27% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 2 207 81% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 2 004 -61% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 1 973 26% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 1 315 12% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 217 23% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 10 594 34% 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 99 874 11% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales of SIA Latvijas aptieka in 11 months were 17.1 million euros, which represents an increase by 12% compared to similar period one year ago. Sales of SIA Silvanols during eleven months were 4.9 million euros, which represents an increase by 26% compared to 11 months of 2015, when Silvanols' sales were 3.9 million euros. During 11 months, SIA Silvanols made its sales in fourteen countries in Europe and Asia and with assistance of AS Olainfarm also to Albania, Kosovo, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Russia and Azerbaijan. Sales of SIA "Tonus Elast" during six months were 4.3 million euros, and the sales were made to 31 countries in four continents.



According to preliminary unconsolidated results for November 2016, sales of Olainfarm were 9.07 million euros, which represents an increase by 12% compared to the same period of 2015. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Georgia, where sales grew by 2415%. Sales to Tajikistan grew by 295%m sales to Kazakhstan grew by 159% but sales to Lithuania grew by 144%. During November AS Olainfarm also made significant shipments to Poland, Major sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus During November 2016 AS Olainfarm made its sales in 32 countries in three continents, for the first time shipments were also made to Palestinian Territories



November 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to Share in total unconsolidated sales EUR November 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 5 042 41% 56% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 1 259 20% 14% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 478 -74% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 472 159% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 457 59% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 339 295% 4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 137 144% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 127 38% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georgia 122 2415% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 117 NA 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 521 -41% 6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 9 071 12% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



According to preliminary unconsolidated results, sales of AS Olainfarm in 11 months of 2016 were 83.16 million euros, which represents an increase by 4% compared to the same period one year ago. The biggest sales increase during this period was achieved in Uzbekistan, where sales grew by 81%. Sales to Lithuania grew by 34%, but sales to Turkmenistan grew by 23%. Major sales markets of AS Olainfarm in 11 months of 2016 were Russia, Ukraine, Latvia and Belarus. In total in eleven months of 2016, AS Olainfarm made sales in 44 countries in four continents.



11 months of 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to 11 Share in total unconsolidated sales EUR months of 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 31 478 4% 38% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 13 604 9% 16% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 12 263 9% 15% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 7 272 18% 9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 2 342 2% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 2 207 81% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 2 004 -61% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 1 858 19% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkmenistan 1 067 23% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 027 34% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 8 040 8% 10% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 83 162 4% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AGM of AS Olainfarm held on June 7, this year approved operating plan of the Company and the Group, providing that Company's sales in 2016 will reach 86 million euros, while Group's sales will reach 100 million euros. According to these preliminary sales numbers, in eleven months of 2016 nearly 97% of planned annual Company's sales and nearly 100% percent of planned annual Group's sales have been attained.



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



