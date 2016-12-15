

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.9.



That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



It also marks the reading for the index since January.



Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and quantity of purchases all expanded.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX