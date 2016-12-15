

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau, and the market is looking at another soft start again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft following the FOMC's interest rate decision and outlook, while a decline in crude oil prices also may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the telecoms and properties were offset by gains from the financials and insurance companies.



For the day, the index retreated 14.51 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 3,140.53 after trading between 3,136.35 and 3,170.02. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 99.46 points or 0.96 percent to end at 10,232.82.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.22 percent, China Unicom plummeted 5.26 percent, Vanke tumbled 3.34 percent, China Shenhua skidded 2.52 percent, Zijin Mining surged 3.20 percent and Ping An of China jumped 1.04 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Wednesday as the major averages came down from record closing highs.



The Dow shed 118.68 points or 0.60 percent to 19,792.53, while the NASDAQ lost 27.16 points or 0.50 percent to 5,436.67 and the S&P fell 18.44 points or 0.81 percent to 2,253.28.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate for only the second time in a decade, by a quarter-point to 0.5 to 0.75 percent as expected.



But the outlook on interest rates is murky as the Fed's dot plot now predicts three rate hikes in 2017, one more than previously estimated.



Upon the FOMC decision, the dollar strengthened and crude oil prices weakened. Jan. WTI oil settled at $51.04/bbl, down $1.94, or 3.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX