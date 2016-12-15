

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday for the eighth straight day as the yen weakened to an eleven-month low against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time in a year.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 65.20 points or 0.34 percent to 19,318.81, off a high of 19,436.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is adding 0.6 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.7 percent and Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is edging higher by 0.02 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 2 percent following the decline in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising almost 5 percent, Taiyo Yuden Co. is higher by more than 4 percent and Sony Financial Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent. On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 51.9. That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Thursday, up from the upper 114 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for only the second time in a decade, by a quarter point to a range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent. But the outlook on interest rates is murky as the Fed's dot plots now predicts three rate hikes in 2017, one more than previously estimated.



The Dow shed 118.68 points or 0.60 percent to 19,792.53, while the Nasdaq lost 27.16 points or 0.50 percent to 5,436.67 and the S&P fell 18.44 points or 0.81 percent to 2,253.28.



The European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest losses as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.35 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.72 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.28 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday as the U.S. government reported a build in oil inventories. January WTI oil settled at $51.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $1.94 or 3.7 percent.



