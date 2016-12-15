FOX Networks Group Officially Announces Partnership Between National Geographic and China Intercontinental Communication Center

Showcasing China's unique culture and natural beauty on a world stage



HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Networks Group's National Geographic in Asia, today announced a three-year partnership with China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) that will bring viewers a brand new block of programing showcasing the hidden natural beauty and culture of China.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448759/FOX_Networks_Group_LOGO.jpg

China Revealed will be a global window onto the country, with programming that explores a new perspective on China -- from its maritime history, to its futuristic high-speed railways, and far beyond. Broadcasting to an international audience covering 170 countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America, China Revealed will reach an estimated 300 million households globally.

National Geographic's collaboration with the CICC on China Revealed represents a new era of the partnership between the two parties, leading on from 10 years of working on co-productions together. In the past decade, National Geographic and the CICC have collaborated to create over 30 hours of documentaries about China, combining National Geographic's storytelling know-how with CICC's unique access in China.

Tony Qi, General Manager, Fox Networks Group China, comments: "The new block of programming will delve into fascinating cultural topics and explore areas of natural beauty that are unknown to many across the world. China is more than Beijing and Shanghai, yet the traditions and landscapes of the country's many rural places remain out of the spotlight.

"This partnership truly embodies FOX Networks Group's commitment to taking content produced in and about Asia to the global stage. Wider audiences will see that China has much to offer global travelers; there's so much here just waiting to be discovered and National Geographic, with its roots firmly planted in world discovery content, and its commitment to Asia, is the perfect platform. The opportunity also exemplifies our delivery of the best, exclusive international content".

Jing Shuiqing, Vice President of CICC, remarked, "National Geographic has always been CICC's important partner. Over the last decade, our partnership has created more than 30 hours of documentary content. These co-productions have brought the world China's development miracles and unique culture, uncovering splendid stories about China to global audiences with outstanding storytelling techniques."

For the first time, the block of programming is aired to global audiences and includes top quality co-productions from National Geographic and the CICC. Exclusive new content and original programming is underway, with plans to produce at least three new titles per year during the partnership.

National Geographic will also be sourcing premium content from within China and elevating it on the global stage, helping the world to learn more about China and experience its best-in-market productions that meet National Geographic's programming standards. The documentary series China From Above, for example, has been such a success, having been viewed nearly 200 million times on the internet in-country as well as being a globally attractive show aired internationally on National Geographic.

The China Revealed programming block is available for viewing now and will broadcast each Saturday in Asia and Europe and once per month in Latin America.

About Fox Networks Group Asia

FOX Network Group Asia (FNG) is 21st Century FOX's international multi-media business. FNG develops, produces and distributes more than 300 wholly- and majority-owned entertainment, sports, factual and movie channels in 45 languages across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. FNG's core channel brands include FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Life, FOX+ and National Geographic Channel. FNG's movie channels include FOX Movies, FOX Movies Premium and SCM (formerly Star Chinese Movies. Non-linear brands include FOX Play, FOX Play+ and Nat Geo Play. These networks and their related mobile, non-linear and high-definition extensions, reach over 1.8 billion cumulative households worldwide. In addition, FNG owns and operates two production studios and produces thousands of local programming hours for its wholly owned channels and third parties. FNG has been in operation since August 14, 1993.

About National Geographic Channels

The National Geographic Channels (The Channels) form the television and production arm of National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between 21st Century Fox and the National Geographic Society. As a global leader in premium science, adventure and exploration programming, the Channels include: National Geographic Channel (NGC), Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo People and Nat Geo MUNDO. Additionally, the Channels also run the in-house television production unit, National Geographic Studios. The Channels contribute to the National Geographic Society's commitment to exploration, conservation and education with entertaining, innovative programming from A-level talent around the world, and with profits that help support the society's mission. Globally, NGC is available in more than 440 million homes in 171 countries and 45 languages, and Nat Geo WILD is available in 131 countries and 38 languages. National Geographic Partners is also a leader in social media, with a fan base of 250 million people across all of its social pages. NGC contributes over 55 million social media fans globally on Facebook alone. For more information, visit www.natgeotv.com and www.natgeowild.com.





