Polaroid Swing Launches In Russia: A New Interactive Photo App Which Aims To Reimagine Photography

MOSCOW, Dec. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Released on Apple's Russian App Store today, thePolaroidSwingapp enables people to create and share interactive photos on their phones with one easy tap and creates an engaging new visual medium to stand alongside photos and videos. PolaroidSwingis the result of a partnership between the iconic Polaroidbrand and a Silicon Valley tech startup chaired by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

Polaroid Swing photos capture one-second moments that magically come to life when you touch them or tilt your phone. They combine the compositional quality of a still photograph with the vitality of a world that's always moving.

Polaroid Swing today launches new features to coincide with its international expansion. The advanced camera technology now includes an improved frame-blending algorithm to enable higher quality, smoother 'interactive photos'. For the first time, users will be able to 'reply' to Polaroid Swing photos with text and emojis.

Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova, who was one of the first investors in Polaroid Swing, says: "I have a lifelong emotional connection with Polaroid, having been photographed by many legends of the medium throughout my career. Polaroid Swing has a magic quality to it that will transform the way fashion is captured."

"We are very excited to launch in Russia," says Tommy Stadlen, Co-Founder of Swing. "Russia produced one of the greatest Polaroid photographers of all time, Andrei Tarkovsky, and we can't wait to see what the next generation does with the first ever downloadable Polaroid camera. We expect Russia to be one of our largest communities in 2017."

The Polaroid Swing US launch in July went viral when Apple selected the product as the main featured app on the US App Store home page and new iMessage App Store. This month, Apple has chosen Polaroid Swing to appear in physical retail stores across the world to demo the new iPhone. In the run-up to the US election, Hillary Clinton set up her Polaroid Swing account in an effort to connect with millennial voters.

The Polaroid Swing app aims to make available a new medium of expression for those with an artistic interest in the world around them. Polaroid Swing moving photos faithfully capture moments as we see them - the crash of the wave, the hair blowing in the wind, the blink of an eye.

Polaroid moving photos can be easily shared on the Polaroid Swing platform and beyond via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the web. Polaroid Swing is available for free on the Apple App Store, with a version for Android coming soon.

"Human beings see the world in short moments, not in stills or videos," says Tommy Stadlen. "Memories move, and now photos do too. The product combines Polaroid's iconic heritage with cutting edge innovation."

A tech startup backed by a unique partnership with Polaroid

Co-Founders Frederick Blackford, a media and sports entrepreneur, and Tommy Stadlen, a tech entrepreneur and former McKinsey consultant, have entered into a partnership with Polaroid to launch the Polaroid Swing app. They have quietly assembled world-class engineering and design talent. The company's R&D lab in San Francisco is centered around a team of former Apple engineers and computer vision experts.

Photographer Cole Rise, who designed Instagram's original filters and logo, is Chief Creative Officer. He has fostered a community of artists who co-created the new Polaroid medium in a highly secretive beta testing period.

"Polaroid Swing has the potential to change the way we think about images, just like Twitter's 140 characters changed how we think about words," says Biz Stone, Chairman of Swing and Co-Founder of Twitter. "People will start seeing the world in one second moments. It's a genre-defining medium."

Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid, says: "At Polaroid, we see ourselves as curators of innovation. We are delighted to collaborate with the extraordinary Polaroid Swing app team to help usher in a new era of sharing life's most memorable moments in an instant - which has always been at the very heart of Polaroid's iconic DNA."

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the most trusted, well-respected and recognizable brands with a rich 80-year history beginning with Polaroid instant film. For more information, visit www.Polaroid.com

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Swing and Polaroid Classic Border Logo are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC.

