

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EUCRISA (crisaborole) ointment 2%, a novel non-steroidal topical phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients two years of age and older.



AD, often called eczema, is a chronic condition impacting nearly 18 million children and adults in the United States. Approximately 90 percent of people living with AD have the mild to moderate form of the condition.



EUCRISA is the first and only non-steroidal topical monotherapy that inhibits the PDE-4 enzyme in the skin. Overactive PDE-4 has been shown to contribute to the signs and symptoms of AD.4 The specific mechanism of action of crisaborole in AD is not well defined.



EUCRISA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to crisaborole or any component of the formulation. Hypersensitivity reactions, including contact urticaria, have occurred in patients treated with EUCRISA and should be suspected in the event of severe pruritus, swelling and erythema at the application site or at a distant site. Discontinue EUCRISA immediately and initiate appropriate therapy if signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity occur.



