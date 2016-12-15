

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Japan, are in negative territory on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time in a year and also hinted at a more aggressive pattern of rate increases in 2017. The U.S. dollar strengthened and crude oil prices further declined in Asian trades.



The Australian stock market opened lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a year and also indicated that three more rate cuts are to come in 2017.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 25.80 points or 0.46 percent to 5,558.80, off a low of 5,539.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 25.00 points or 0.44 percent to 5,614.70.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is falling more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are lower by almost 3 percent each, while Santos is falling almost 9 percent after crude oil prices slid more than three percent overnight.



Caltex Australia said that slim refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Brisbane have negatively impacted its earnings. Shares of the fuel refiner and retailer are declining almost 2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank is adding 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.4 percent, Westpac is losing 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down 0.08 percent.



Crown Resorts has dropped plans to spin off its international assets and further reduced its stake in the Macau joint venture, Melco Crown Entertainment. Shares of the James Packer-controlled casino operator are in a trading halt.



Australian internet provider TPG Telecom said it will spend up to A$381 million to become the fourth mobile network operator in Singapore. However, the company's shares are losing 0.4 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent in November. That missed forecasts for 5.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The Australian economy added 39,100 jobs in November, far surpassing forecasts for a gain of 17,500 following the addition of 9,800 jobs in the previous month.



Australia will also see December's inflation forecast today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7453, down from US$0.7489 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is rising for the eighth straight day as the yen weakened to an eleven-month low against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time in a year.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 65.20 points or 0.34 percent to 19,318.81, off a high of 19,436.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is adding 0.6 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.7 percent and Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is edging higher by 0.02 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 2 percent following the decline in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising almost 5 percent, Taiyo Yuden Co. is higher by more than 4 percent and Sony Financial Holdings is up more than 3 percent. On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 51.9. That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Thursday, up sharply from the upper 114 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan are all in negative territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for only the second time in a decade, by a quarter point to a range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent. But the outlook on interest rates is murky, as the Fed's 'dot plots' now predicts three rate hikes in 2017, one more than previously estimated.



The Dow shed 118.68 points or 0.60 percent to 19,792.53, while the Nasdaq lost 27.16 points or 0.50 percent to 5,436.67 and the S&P fell 18.44 points or 0.81 percent to 2,253.28.



The European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest losses as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.35 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.72 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.28 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday as the U.S. government reported a build in oil inventories. January WTI oil settled at $51.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $1.94 or 3.7 percent.



