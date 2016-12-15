

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TiGenix NV, an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells, announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States totalling $35.65 million gross proceeds from the sale of 2.30 million American Depository Shares, representing 46 million ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $15.50 per ADS.



In connection with the Offering, TiGenix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ADSs, representing 6.90 million ordinary shares, to cover over-allotments, if any.



The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 20, 2016, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Each of the ADSs offered represents the right to receive twenty ordinary shares. TiGenix's ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ on December 15, 2016 under the symbol 'TIG'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX