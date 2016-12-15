sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,844 Euro		-0,009
-1,06 %
WKN: A0MME8 ISIN: BE0003864817 Ticker-Symbol: G9U 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIGENIX NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIGENIX NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,848
0,866
14.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIGENIX NV
TIGENIX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIGENIX NV0,844-1,06 %