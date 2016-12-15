KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 15, 2016 at 09:00 EET The Board of Directors of Konecranes Plc has made decisions on the new reporting segments and new members of the Group Executive Board ("GXB") subject to the closing of Konecranes' pending acquisition of Terex Corporation's MHPS business ("MHPS Acquisition"). As of January 1, 2017, Konecranes will report three business areas: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The current business areas in segment reporting are Service and Equipment.



Mr. Fabio Fiorino will continue in his current position as Executive Vice President, Business Area Service and as a member of the GXB. Mr. Mikko Uhari will continue as a member of the GXB as Executive Vice President, Business Area Industrial Equipment. Mr. Mika Mahlberg has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Business Area Port Solutions, and as a member of the Konecranes GXB.



Mika Mahlberg (b. 1963) has been employed by Konecranes since 1997 and is currently holding the position of Senior Vice President, Business Unit Port Cranes. Mr. Mahlberg has been heading the Business Unit Port Cranes since 2008. Prior to that, he held various managerial positions within Konecranes' port cranes business.



Konecranes Strategy and Technology function will be split into two parts. Mr. Juha Pankakoski will assume responsibility for the group's Technology function in addition to his duties as the Chief Digital Officer and he will continue as a member of the GXB as Executive Vice President, Technologies. As of the closing of the MHPS Acquisition, Ms. Susanna Schneeberger is appointed as Executive Vice President, Strategy.



Susanna Schneeberger (b. 1973) is currently leading the global Terex Material Handling business and is Managing Director of Terex MHPS Germany GmbH. Between 2007 and 2015, she led sales and marketing for Trelleborg's Industrial Solutions business area and group's strategic business development. Prior to Trelleborg, she had managerial strategy, business development and commercial roles within several companies operating in IT and publishing sectors.



As of the closing of the MHPS Acquisition, the Konecranes GXB will consist of the following members:



Mr. Panu Routila, President and CEO Mr. Teo Ottola, CFO and Deputy CEO Mr. Fabio Fiorino, Executive Vice President, Business Area Service Mr. Mikko Uhari, Executive Vice President, Business Area Industrial Equipment Mr. Mika Mahlberg, Executive Vice President, Business Area Port Solutions Mr. Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President, Technologies Ms. Susanna Schneeberger, Executive Vice President, Strategy Mr. Timo Leskinen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Ms. Sirpa Poitsalo, Senior Vice President, General Counsel



Completion of the MHPS Acquisition remains subject to additional customary closing conditions. Konecranes and Terex are not allowed to close the MHPS Acquisition until the European Commission has approved the buyer of the STAHL CraneSystems business.



Konecranes and Terex continue to be fully committed to the MHPS Acquisition and are working closely with the competition authorities in the remaining jurisdictions to obtain regulatory approvals allowing completion of the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017 as planned.



