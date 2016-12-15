Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-15 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS LHV Group will close the list of investors for interest payment on their bonds (trading code: LHVB072524A*, ISIN code: EE3300110550) on December 19, 2016 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the bonds of AS LHV Group are traded cum-interest the last day today, on December 15, 2016. The bonds will go ex-interest tomorrow, on December 16, 2016.



The Company will pay quarterly interest payments (with annual interest rate of 7.25%) on December 20, 2016.



* Fixed income automatch market segment (TSE Bonds Automatch)



