Vantaa, Finland, 2016-12-15 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Press release 15 December at 9.00 am (EET)



Cramo launches new websites and e-commerce tool



In December, Cramo will be renewing the appearance and environment of its online presence, both for the Group as a whole and for all its individual national websites.



At the same time, the online rental service eCRent [easyrent] will open its doors to business customers in Sweden, Finland and Germany. The service will be introduced gradually to most of Cramo markets during 2017.



"Online services are becoming more and more important for our customers, so we have responded to their wishes and made our equipment rentable and product information available online. The service will function seamlessly across any mobile and digital device," says Ms Elina Aalto, e-Channel Manager at Cramo Group.



CEO Leif Gustafsson: "As a market leader, we are now shaping the rental business with our new digital tools and making Cramo fit for the future."



Mr Jonas Pärssinen, Director Business Development, Cramo Group: "Our new websites and e-commerce tool make it easier for our customers to do business with Cramo, helping them to become more efficient."



Cramo, for a great day at work



Link to our new Group site: www.cramogroup.com



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 330 depots. With a group staff around 2.500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2015 was EUR 668 million. Cramo shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup