Photocat A/S: Photocat A/S Establishes Its Second Partnership in Spain with Adybor To Offer NOx Degrading Concrete Tiles Under The Brand Name NOxOFF

Photocat A/S and Prefabricados Adybor SA have entered an agreement to offer NOx degrading concrete products in Spain. The new concrete products will contribute to improved air quality in Spanish cities such as Madrid which are experiencing a severe air quality problem. The new products from Prefabricados Adybor are expected to reduce both public and private health costs caused by NOx pollution as well as improve the quality of life for numerous citizens.

Photocat A/S expects the partnership to yield revenues between €50.000 and €150.000 in 2017.

Photocat A/S expects more partnerships in Spain for its NOxOFF technology with concrete tile and bitumen membrane producers as the Company continuous to establish a foothold in the country.

"In Spain, photocatalysis is used but although research supports the technology quantifying the effect on air quality and public health has been difficult. The NOxOFF brand and technology offers us a strong documentation of its effect and quantification of the positive health effects of photocatalysis and that sets the NOxOFF technology and brand apart. We are looking forward to launch this new line of products together with Photocat and contribute positively to air quality in Spain." Says Alberto Ruiz Pascual, CEO of Prefabricados Adybor SA.

"With Adybor as a NOxOFF partner Photocat continues to build partnerships in Spain. The Spanish market is looking very interesting with a lot of positivism towards photocatalysis which also has seen strong political recognition. We are in dialogue with other potential partners for both concrete, bitumen and Photocat Garden and hope to build a strong customer base in Spain during 2017." Says Jonathan Humle, Photocat

About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission.

