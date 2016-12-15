Eurocastle Investment Limited: Acquisition of UniCredit NPL Portfolio and Declaration of Dividend

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Acquisition of UniCredit NPL Portfolio,

Declares a Dividend of €0.15 per Ordinary Share for the Fourth Quarter 2016

Guernsey, 15 December 2016 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today announces that the Company, together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, has agreed to acquire a significant portion of a €17.7 billion portfolio of Italian non-performing loans from UniCredit S.p.A. The transaction entails an anticipated equity investment for Eurocastle of between €50 million and €70 million, dependent on the level of interim cash collections from the portfolio.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2016 cash dividend of €0.15 per ordinary share, a 20% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This higher dividend brings the Company in line with previously communicated guidance.

The dividend is payable on 31 January 2017 to shareholders of record at close of business on 22 December 2016, with an ex-dividend date of 21 December 2016.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

