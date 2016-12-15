Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales increased in November

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.12.2016 AT 09.00 1(2)

Kesko's sales increased in November

Kesko Group's sales in November 2016 totalled €947.8 million and were up 40.3%. In comparable terms, sales in local currencies increased by 10.2%, excluding the impact of Suomen Lähikauppa and Onninen. There was one delivery day more than in the previous year.

"Kesko's sales continued their strong growth in November. Comparable sales also increased in all divisions," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

The sales of the grocery trade in November were €471.3 million and increased by 24.5%. Suomen Lähikauppa excluded, the sales of the grocery trade were €410.3 million, representing a comparable change of 8.4%. The sales performance was affected by the number of delivery days, as well as All Saints' Day falling in November this year.

The sales of the building and technical trade in November were €394.8 million, up 65.2%. Excluding Onninen, the sales of the building and technical trade were €250.3 million, up 5.0% in local currencies. In Finland, sales excluding Onninen were up by 8.7%. Outside Finland, sales excluding Onninen increased by 1.3% in local currencies. The sales of the building and home improvement trade increased by 4.8% in local currencies. The sales of the leisure trade increased by 18.7% in Finland and the sales of the agricultural and machinery trade were up by 7.2%.

The sales of the car trade in November were €81.3 million, up 44.5% from the previous year.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in November 2016:

November 2016 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 471.3 +24.5 +8.4 Building and technical trade, Finland 200.9 +67.4 +8.7 Building and technical trade, other countries 193.9 +62.9 +1.3 Building and technical trade, total 394.8 +65.2 +5.0 Car trade, total 81.3 +44.5 +44.5 Common functions and eliminations 0.4 Grand total 947.8 +40.3 +10.2 Finland, total 743.0 +35.8 +12.0 Other countries, total 204.8 +59.5 +2.5 Grand total 947.8 +40.3 +10.2

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-November 2016:

1.1. - 30.11.2016 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 4,773.0 +12.3 +0.5 Building and technical trade, Finland 2,019.7 +23.2 +0.9 Building and technical trade, other countries 1,852.8 +27.9 +4.7 Building and technical trade, total 3,872.5 +25.4 +2.7 Car trade, total 801.0 +13.2 +13.2 Common functions and eliminations -5.3 Grand total 9,441.2 +17.2 +2.3 Finland, total 7,484.9 +14.9 +1.4 Other countries, total 1,956.3 +26.9 +5.9 Grand total 9,441.2 +17.2 +2.3

Change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Comparable change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

In November 2016, the number of selling days in Kesko's wholesale in Finland was 22, which was one more than in the previous year. The total number of selling days in January-November was two more than in the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on the K-Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Vice President, Group Controller Eva Kaukinen, tel. +358 105 322 338.

