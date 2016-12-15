KamaGames® Launches its Holiday Marketing Campaign for Pokerist - Texas Poker

DUBLIN, December 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Global developers and publishers of social casino games for mobile platforms the KamaGames Group, today announced details of their holiday marketing campaign aimed to drive awareness for their flag ship title Pokerist throughout the Christmas period.

Built on a very simple premise of "Who is playing Pokerist?" the campaign focuses on the games' extensive and hugely popular social elements and the fact that due to the games massive liquidity there will always be someone, somewhere to meet at the tables - but who will they be!

The primary element of the campaign is the online video ad that was filmed at Rendelsham Airbase (home of the British Roswell) using all new 360 degree camera technology which is first in the social casino marketing world. The video ad is distributed via Facebook and is being supported via KamaGames' own social media channels.

KamaGames Chief Marketing Officer, Daniel Kashti said "It's been a great year for KamaGames with significant growth across our main markets and so we wanted to try something fun for our community and at the same time drive acquisition during the December holiday period. We went out with the mission of trying to get viewers as close as possible to the experience of sitting at our tables and using 360 video technology gave us just that".

The campaign will continue to run for the rest of December and into January with further promotions, videos, tournaments and chip sales happening throughout the coming weeks.

To watch the 360 video ad click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctyYoZE6TKw and the making of video click here: https://youtu.be/JmxzDRpa5ko

KamaGames' Pokerist Texas Poker is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play. To try it for free, click on this link: http://pokerist.com/pgl

