Nel Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Nel ASA (OSE:NEL), has been awarded a contract by Uno-X Hydrogen AS (Uno-X Hydrogen) to build the first H2Station® in Bergen, Norway.

"Uno-X Hydrogen is developing a world-class hydrogen network in Norway and we are exited to initiate the roll-out in Bergen and the Norwegian West Coast. This brings us one step closer to enabling hydrogen transportation between all the major cities in Norway. In addition, there is a strong regional demand for hydrogen solutions in Bergen, where hydrogen cars have already been deployed and are simply waiting at the harbor for fueling stations to be finalized," says Jacob Krogsgaard, Senior Vice President of Nel Hydrogen Solutions.

The new H2Station® will be the first of two new hydrogen fueling stations in Bergen. The contract has a value of approximately EUR one million, and will be deliverd during the second quarter of 2017. The contract award brings Nel's 2016 year-to-date order intake to approximately NOK 135 million.

About Nel ASA www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its foundation in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

About Uno-X Hydrogen

Uno-X Hydrogen AS is a joint venture, owned by Uno-X, Nel and Praxair with 41 %, 39 and 20 %, respectively. The joint venture will build a network of hydrogen refueling stations, where fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) can operate between all the major cities in Norway. The stations will be deployed in cities like Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Kristiansand, along with corresponding corridor locations. The target is that FCEVs can drive between the most populated cities in Norway within 2020.

Contacts:

Nel ASA

