Acquisition of 100% shares in Cyprotex PLC effective 14 December 2016; Evotec is paying 55.7 m in cash for the full share capital of Cyprotex and funding of debt of the AIM-listed company

Integration of world-leading high-quality ADME-Tox services to Evotec's global drug discovery platform

Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the successful closing of the acquisition of 100% shares in Cyprotex PLC ("Cyprotex", AIM: CRX-GB), a specialist pre-clinical contract research organisation in ADME-Tox and DMPK headquartered in the UK. The proposed acquisition was announced in detail on 26 October 2016.

Following a scheme of arrangement regulated by the UK takeover code, all shares of Cyprotex have been acquired by and transferred to Evotec AG effective 14 December 2016 and the shares will this morning be cancelled from AIM. Evotec is paying 55.7 m (EUR 66.3 m; at an assumed £/EUR exchange rate of 1.19) in cash for the acquisition of all 26.1 million issued and to be issued Cyprotex shares and the funding of company debt mainly in the context of loan notes. The offer of 1.60 per Cyprotex share reflects a 9.4% premium to the VWAP of the past 30 trading days at AIM prior to the offer on 26 October 2016. MCF Corporate Finance, led by Ian Henderson, acted as Evotec's exclusive financial adviser throughout the acquisition process.

Cyprotex, headquartered in the UK, was founded in 1999 and is publicly traded on AIM (CRX). The company currently has 136 employees working from sites at Macclesfield and Alderley Park, both of which are located near Manchester in the UK, and at Watertown, MA, and Kalamazoo, MI, in the USA. Cyprotex will continue to operate and serve its loyal client base in all currently existing segments under its brand name "Cyprotex" whilst employees and capabilities will be integrated into Evotec's global drug discovery group, thereby leveraging both companies' extensive partner networks and identifying further commercial synergies.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are pleased the acquisition has closed and we can now approach the exciting phase of welcoming Cyprotex' employees and clients to our global drug discovery services platform. The addition of the market's most industrialised ADME-Tox platform and proven expertise in in vitro ADME screening, mechanistic and high-content toxicology screening and predictive modelling to our offering substantially improves our ability to provide our alliance partners with access to the most comprehensive drug discovery platform. Cyprotex' proven technology platform and its expert and dedicated employees perfectly augment Evotec's business strategy and offering."

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: "The highest quality and completeness of our drug discovery platform is key to improve the efficiency in the process for our partners. With Cyprotex we make here an important next step. We warmly welcome the Cyprotex employees to the Evotec Group and look forward to working with them."

Evotec confirms its liquidity guidance for 2016. The Company expects liquidity to be at a similar level to the prior year, excluding any potential cash outflow for M&A or similar transactions. Based on current estimates, it is expected that the Cyprotex business will add approx. EUR 18-20 m in revenues in 2017 and will be accretive to Evotec's 2017 EBITDA.

ABOUT CYPROTEX

Cyprotex is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (CRX). It has sites at Macclesfield and Alderley Park, both of which are near Manchester in the UK, and at Watertown, MA and Kalamazoo, MI in the US. The Company was established in 1999 and works with more than 1500 partners within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, cosmetics and personal care industry and the chemical industry. Cyprotex acquired Apredica and the assets of Cellumen Inc. in August 2010 and the combined business provides support for a wide range of experimental and computational ADME-Tox and PK services. The acquisition of the assets and business of CeeTox in January 2014 has enabled Cyprotex to expand its range of services to target the personal care, cosmetics and chemical industries. In 2015, Cyprotex launched its new bioscience division to expand its capabilities into phenotypic and target based screening. The Company's core capabilities include high quality in vitro ADME services, mechanistic toxicology and high content toxicology screening services, including its proprietary CellCiphr(R) toxicity prediction technology, bioscience services, predictive modelling solutions including Cloe(R) PK, chemPK, chemTarget, chemTox and DDI-Fusion and a range of skin, ocular and endocrine disruption services. For more information, please visit www.cyprotex.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes and with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.

ABOUT MCF CORPORATE FINANCE

MCF Corporate Finance ("MCF") is a leading independent and international corporate finance advisory firm with offices in Hamburg, Helsinki, London and Stockholm. The company was established in 1987 and is run as an independent partnership. MCF specialises in cross-border and domestic M&A transactions in the European markets. Its multinational team consists of more than 40 corporate finance specialists with extensive experience in industry, banking, finance, accounting and law. MCF has previously advised Evotec on several transactions in both Germany and the UK. For further information, please go to www.mcfcorpfin.com/en.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

