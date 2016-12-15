

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch Jobless rate held steady in November, after easing in the previous six months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.6 percent in November, the same rate as in October.



Thus, the latest figure remained the lowest since March 2012, when it was 5.5 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 499,000 in November from 502,000 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 596,000.



