

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has made its first commercial drone delivery in Cambridgeshire, England on December 7. The e-commerce giant's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos announced Wednesday on Twitter about the first Amazon Prime Air drone-powered delivery.



The drone delivered an Amazon Fire streaming device and popcorn to a customer identified only as Richard B. From a nearby Amazon warehouse, the flight took 13 minutes, covering about two miles, to reach the customer. The center is custom-built to handle these types of orders.



In a video about the project, the company says that it's only servicing a few customers in the area right now. However, it will soon open the delivery to dozens more who live within a few miles of the fulfillment center.



After placing and packaging the order, it will be loaded to the drone, which will then be sent out from the facility on a motorized track. It flies at heights up to 400 feet, makes the delivery, and then return to the facility.



It was three years ago that Bezos revealed Amazon's plan to use drones to deliver packages directly to customers' homes.



UK regulators had reportedly signed an agreement with Amazon in July to allow the testing of drones in rural and suburban areas. Meanwhile, US regulators have been more cautious about drone tests.



In the page detailing the first delivery, the company states that it has Prime Air labs in the US, Austria and Israel as well as the United Kingdom.



There are other companies testing deliveries with drones. Chinese internet retailer JD.com has a fleet of drones flying autonomously, while Domino's Pizza is testing drones to deliver fast food across New Zealand.



In the US, Google has tested drone delivery of Chipotle burritos, and 7-Eleven delivered food to a customer in Reno, Nevada.



