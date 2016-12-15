Henri de Sauvage Nolting Appointed President and CEO of Cloetta AB

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloetta's Board of Directors has decided to appoint Henri de Sauvage Nolting to President and CEO of Cloetta AB. He will assume the position as of 15 February, 2017. Before joining Cloetta Henri de Sauvage Nolting was Executive Vice President of Arla in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

"Henri de Sauvage Nolting has a solid background and a proven track record from the fast moving consumer goods industry in our core markets in the Nordics and the Netherlands. His experience and skills make him well suited to lead and develop Cloetta to the next level. Under his leadership, the strategy and financial targets remain intact", says Lilian Fossum Biner, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I am very excited to get the opportunity to lead Cloetta with all its iconic brands. Cloetta stands strong and my ambition is to drive the development of Cloetta through continued organic growth as well as through cost-efficiencies and new initiatives including potential acquisitions", says Henri de Sauvage Nolting.

Henri de Sauvage Nolting was born in The Netherlands in 1962 and is a Dutch citizen who has been living in Sweden since 2004. Henri de Sauvage Nolting holds an M. Sc's in Chemistry from Amsterdam University and Chemical Engineering from the Technical University Twente and a post doc in business administration from the University of Leuven. Before joining Cloetta he was Executive Vice President of Arla in Sweden, Denmark and Finland and has between 1989 and 2013 held several positions within sales, marketing and production in Unilever in the Nordics, the Netherlands, the UK and China. His last position in Unilever was as CEO of the Nordics.

Danko Maras will remain interim CEO until 15 February 2017.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Danko Maras for outstanding work during his period as interim CEO. He has successfully been able to keep up the momentum, lead and prepare Cloetta for the next level. We would therefore express our sincere thanks and appreciation for his drive and excellent work", says Lilian Fossum Biner.

