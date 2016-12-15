Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Sergey Dubinin elected Chairman of VTB Supervisory Council 15-Dec-2016 / 07:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press-release* 15 December 2016 *Sergey Dubinin elected Chairman of VTB Supervisory Council* On 14 December 2016, the Supervisory Council of VTB Bank has passed the decision to elect Sergei Dubinin as Chairman of the Bank's Supervisory Council. _For reference:_ _10.02.2014 - present - Head of the Finance and Credit Department, Faculty of Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University. _ _20.09.2011 - 17.03.2014 - Member of the Board of Directors, Otkrytie FC. _ _11.01.2011 - present - Adviser at VTB Capital. _ _20.06.2009 - 25.06.2015 - Member of the Supervisory Board, ALROSA. _ _24.11.2008 - 16.06.2011 - Member of the Board of Directors, Derzhava Bank. _ _01.10.2008 - present - Member of the Board of Directors, VTB Capital. _ _01.10.2008 - present - Member of the Board of Directors, VTB Capital Holding IB. _ _01.10.2008 - present - Member of the Board of Directors, VTB Capital Holding. _ _01.10.2008 - 28.06.2012 - Member of the Board of Directors, VTB Capital plc. _ _01.10.2008 - 27.01.2012 - Member of the Board of Directors, ITBF Innovation Partners. _ _2005-2008 - Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer, RAO UES. _ _2004-2005 - Member of the RAO UES Board of Directors. _ _2001-2004 - Deputy Chairman of the RAO UES Board of Directors. _ _1998-2001 - Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, OJSC Gazprom. _ _1995-1998 - Chairman of the Bank of Russia. _ _1995 - Member of the Management Committee, OJSC Gazprom. _ _1993-1994 - First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation. _ _1992-1993 - Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Committee for Economic Cooperation with the CIS countries. _ _1991-1992 - Economics Expert, Executive Office of the USSR President. _ _1981-1991 - Associate Professor at the Chair of Foreign Economies and Foreign Economic Relations of the Department of Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University. _ _1977-1981 - Assistant Professor at the Chair of Foreign Economies and Foreign Economic Relations of the Department of Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University. _ _1976-1977 - Teaching Assistant at the Chair of Foreign Economies and Foreign Economic Relations of the Department of Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University. _ _1975-1976 - Junior Research Associate, Moscow State University. _ _1974-1975 - Secretary of the Komsomol Committee at the Department of Economics, Moscow State University. _ _Born in 1950. In 1973, graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, majoring in_ _Political Economy, and in 1976 as an extramural postgraduate of Moscow State University. Higher Doctorate in Economics, Associate Professor._ _Awards: Medal Commemorating the 850th Anniversary of Moscow; Honorary Diploma of the Government of the Russian Federation and Honorary Badge for Achievements in the Russian Electric Power Industry; Winner of Best Financial Director and Best Independent Director of the Year, Aristos Award 2013, winner of Best Independent Director of the Financial Market, Reputation of the Year Award 2013. In 2014, Mr. Dubinin ranked in the 25 Top Chairmen of the Board of Directors._ The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC VTB Bank 12, Presnenskaya emb. Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 739-77-99 Fax: +7 (495) 739-77-99 E-mail: info@vtb.ru Internet: www.vtb.com ISIN: US46630Q2021 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR Sequence Number: 3690 Time of Receipt: 15-Dec-2016 / 07:46 CET/CEST End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 529915 15-Dec-2016

December 15, 2016 01:47 ET (06:47 GMT)