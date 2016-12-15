

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's private sector growth slowed to a 3-month low in December despite strong expansion in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Thursday.



The composite output index dropped to 54.8 from 55.0 in November. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.



However, readings taken together for October, November and December pointed to the strongest quarter since the second quarter of 2014.



The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 53.8 from 55.1 in November. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 54.9 in December.



On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI climbed to a 35-month high of 55.5 from 54.3 in November. The reading was expected to rise slightly to 54.5



'With readings for October and November also pointing to marked output growth, the data suggest that the rate of GDP expansion is likely to have accelerated in fourth quarter from the disappointing 0.2 percent in the third quarter,' Philip Leake, an economist at IHS Markit said.



