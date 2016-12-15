

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc was trading mixed against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged to curb inflows into the safe-haven domestic currency.



The interest rate on sight deposits at the central bank was kept unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was retained between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The bank said it will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.



The SNB reiterated that the Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued. The bank added that the negative interest rate and the SNB's willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing pressure on the currency.



In its Winter Forecast, the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs said it expected a renewed pick-up in growth as the global economy is set to continue generating momentum.



The expert group of the SECO said despite an abrupt deceleration of GDP growth in the third quarter of 2016, the economic recovery does not appear to be in any real danger.



The European markets are trading mixed, after the Federal Reserve raised key rate by 25 basis points and adopted a hawkish stance on further rate hikes for next year.



The currency was trading higher against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the greenback.



Following the SNB announcement, the franc bounced off to 1.2814 against the pound, from a low of 1.2864 hit at 2:00 am ET. The franc is likely to find resistance around the 1.25 area.



The Swiss currency retreated to 1.0751 against the euro, off a 3-day peak of 1.0727 set early in the Asian session. The next possible support for the franc may be found near the 1.09 region.



Flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area economy maintained a robust pace of expansion at the end of 2016.



The composite output index held steady at 53.9 in December. The reading suggested that the activity grew at a rate identical to November's 11-month high. The score was forecast to fall slightly to 53.8.



The franc spiked up to 115.06 versus the Japanese yen, its strongest since April 4. The Swiss currency is seen finding resistance near the 118.00 level.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand at a faster rate in December, with a PMI score of 51.9.



That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The franc held steady against the greenback with the trading at 1.0240, following a decline to nearly 11-month low of 1.0256 in the Asian session. The pair was valued at 1.0201 when it finished Wednesday's trading.



Looking ahead, U.K. retail sales data for November is due shortly.



The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at 7:00 am ET. Economists expect the bank to retain interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion.



In the New York session, U.S. CPI data for November, U.S weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 10, U.S NAHB housing market index, Markit's flash U.S. manufacturing PMI for December, U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index for December, U.S. Empire State manufacturing index for December, and Canada existing home sales data for November are set to be published.



At 11:15 am ET, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will hold a press conference about the Financial System Review, in Ottawa.



