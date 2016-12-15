sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,855 Euro		+0,015
+0,19 %
WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6P7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,322
7,654
11:21
7,367
7,665
11:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC7,855+0,19 %