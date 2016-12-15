sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,047 Euro		-0,189
-0,59 %
WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,215
32,353
11:21
32,25
32,375
11:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32,047-0,59 %