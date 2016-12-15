EXCHANGE NOTICE 15.12.2016 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 16.12.2016



73 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 16.12.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 15.12.2016 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 16.12.2016



73 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 16.12.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=608365