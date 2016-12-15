Autoliv Showcases Latest Active Safety Solutions At 2017 CES®

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, participates at 2017 CES®in Las Vegas, starting on January 4, 2017.

CES is a platform for showcasing new innovation, technology, and various automotive electronics solutions that ultimately lead to autonomous driving.

"The focus on saving lives has been Autoliv's guiding star since its inception more than 60 years ago, says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv. "Today, we are moving from occupant protection to accident prevention. Since about 90% of traffic fatalities are due to human errors, the main path to accident prevention is through active safety solutions, leading to advanced driver assist systems and later highly automated vehicles and full autonomous driving."

Understanding real life safety and having a readiness for future cars is Autoliv's way forward.

Autoliv Real Life Safety Solutions at 2017 CES:

Autoliv Research Vehicle, LIV

A world-first debut at CES, Autoliv's all-new research platform has been developed to facilitate collaboration and shared control between the driver and the vehicle. The demonstration version, equipped with Autoliv technology available today, is connecting the interior vehicle environment into a central electronic control unit (ECU), which communicates and interprets data and driver behavior.

Mono Vison, Stereo Vision, Night Vision

Autoliv's custom algorithms support adoptable and scalable vision system solutions in the day or at night. With Mono Vision there is more safety for the driver and vulnerable road users. Even if the driver is distracted, the car will be there to avoid the crash.Stereo Vision can detect classified objects (pedestrians, cars, trucks), lane markings, traffic signs and road edges. Night Vision sees objects in darkness - through smoke, fog and in challenging lighting conditions. Based on Far Infrared technology, our sensors are not impacted by light and can clearly see beyond blinding headlight and sunlight glare.Additionally, Animal Detection and Dynamic Spotlight are part of this revolutionary safety system.

Radar and Sensors

As one of the leading automotive radar system suppliers, with about seven million sensors delivered in 2016, Autoliv is providing high-resolution radar systems for the ever-increasing standards of the global 5-star NCAP car safety programs and supporting highly automated driving capability. The 77 GHz radar family is being extended from the corner radars currently in production to forward looking and highly innovative satellite radars, enabling radar based object detections all around the car.

Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) system

Utilizes fused radar and camera input to ensure high confidence in braking; camera-only information can be used to brake for vulnerable road users.

zForce DRIVE' Intuitive Steering Wheel and RoadScape GPS Electronic Horizon

HMI-based innovation designed to keep the driver in full control, demonstrating the seamless transition between manual and automated driving.By using touch technology and air gesture control, zForce can anticipate and react to human actions to adjust to all road surfaces and weather conditions.

Accurate and reliable positioning and localization are critical needs for today's vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and active safety, and even more essential for tomorrow's transportation revolution in autonomous driving systems.Autoliv announces its 6thgeneration of GPS - Horizon software provides context of the environment of the road such as road signs, curves, hills, and tunnels greatly improving the performance of line-of-sight sensors used inadvanced driver assistance systems.



Inquiries:

Cathrine Stjärnekull, Director Corporate Communications

Tel +46 (0)8 58 72 06 81

