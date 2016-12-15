

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. retail sales increased at a slower pace in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales including auto fuel, grew 0.2 percent in November from October, when sales advanced 1.8 percent. Nonetheless, sales were expected to remain flat.



Likewise, excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth eased to 0.5 percent from 1.9 percent.



Food store sales slid 0.5 percent, while non-food store sales grew 0.7 percent in November. Auto fuel sales logged a 2.2 percent monthly fall.



On a yearly basis, growth in overall retail sales volume slowed to 5.9 percent in November, in line with expectations, from 7.2 percent in October.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth came in at 6.6 percent, weaker than the 7.5 percent increase in October and 6 percent expected growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX