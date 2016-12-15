LAKEWOOD, NJ--(Marketwired - December 15, 2016) - More than the trust that the Plymouth Rock alliance with PRIME signifies, this new venture means something exciting for clients -- more options, more opportunities and more choices of coverage, thereby broadening the availability of tailored policies at attractive pricing via a progressively enhanced network of excellent insurance resources.

About Plymouth Rock

Founded in December 1982, Plymouth Rock Assurance is comprised of a collection of companies that individually write and oversee approximately $1 billion annual property and casualty insurance in numerous states. Plymouth Rock's independent insurance companies provide all forms of comprehensive coverage for auto, home, condo, renters, commercial and umbrella while offering discounts to eligible policyholders as well as specialized customer reimbursement programs.

Plymouth Rock affiliates include:

New Jersey

Palisades Insurance Company

High Point Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Teachers Auto Insurance Company of NJ

Others

New Hampshire

Mt. Washington Assurance Corporation



MA and CT (auto insurance)

Plymouth Rock Assurance and Corporation (auto insurance)

Bunker Hill Insurance (home insurance)

Insurance Companies from PRIME Insurance Agency

https://www.primeins.com/insurance-companies

About PRIME Insurance

Established in 2001, PRIME Insurance has made virtual history by quickly transforming itself from a small home-based agency into the distinguished award-winning hub of modern day indemnity. Set within the magnificence of its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Lakewood, NJ, PRIME has become a leading name in the industry, garnering an association with more than 40 of the globally and nationally recognized companies in the industry -- ACE, MAPFE, Travelers, MetLife, ASSURANT, Liberty Mutual, PROGRESSIVE, Interboro and more. With its recent appointment to do direct business with Plymouth Rock Assurance as well, PRIME continues its commitment to thousands of clients who have come to rely on its outstanding reputation, products and services.

Auto Insurance: https://www.primeins.com/auto-insurance

Homeowners Insurance: https://www.primeins.com/homeowner-insurance

Motorcycle Insurance: https://www.primeins.com/motorcycle-insurance

Business and Commercial Property Insurance: https://www.primeins.com/business-insurance/commercial-property

HAVE A PRIME DAY'!

For more information on all types of country-wide insurance, including NJ travelers insurance, cheap auto insurance, low quote commercial umbrella insurance NJ, flood insurance, NJ renters insurance, NJ homeowners insurance, NJ bonds, NJ workers comp, NJ life insurance and more, contact us.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125230/Images/Prime-Insurance-d7bb606c63fa9bf7bfb760a162149b8e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125230/Images/apartment_complex_insurance-5e513648d13180aca3556cd51c151352.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125230/Images/Flood-_insurance-f96fd2dab7869dfea771c8b64f5871cc.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125230/Images/terrorism-_insurance-9cec8910fb3c83eaa877859246e15c3d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/14/11G125230/Images/Car-_insurance-88dfd8f58bce881eaa7f358a052226b4.jpg

PRIME Insurance Agency

960 E County Line Rd

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Phone: 732-886-5751

Email: PRIME@primeins.com

https://www.primeins.com/