Func Food Group's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Resolution

On December 15 2016 the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Func Food Group Oyj, reg. no. 2592369-6 ("Func Food Group"), has made a resolution to incur a convertible loan for the company in the maximum amount of EUR 3,000,000. The convertible loan shall be offered for subscription to the company's shareholders pro rata.

The purpose of the convertible loan is to enable a further acceleration of growth in the company's operations, including geographical expansion.

The information contained in this press release is such information that Func Food Group Oyj is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 15 December, 2016, at 11.00 CET.

Func Food Group Oyj, Pyynikintie 25 Y 10, 33230 Tampere, Finland. The board is resident in Tampere. For further information about the company please visit http://www.funcfood.com/?lang=en

