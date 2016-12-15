Trelleborg's 2016 Capital Markets Day

TRELLEBORG, Sweden, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Trelleborg is today arranging a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, and will present new financial targets for the Group and give an in-depth presentation of the ongoing integration of CGS and other recently completed bolt-on acquisitions. In addition, the Group's various product offerings will be showcased, which aim at making it easy for customers to do business with Trelleborg.

Presentations will be held by President and CEO Peter Nilsson, CFO Ulf Berghult, the Group's business area presidents and a number of operational managers. All presentations will be available at www.trelleborg.com.

"Trelleborg's strategy is intact, as are the strategic cornerstones. We attach great importance to integrating CGS and other acquisitions in a long-term, sustainable and structurally appropriate manner. These activities will impact both sales and earnings performance for a period as we continue to build the platform for the future, but will in the long-term ensure growth and increased profitability," says Peter Nilsson.

"We have demonstrated stable profitability and a favorable earnings performance in recent years, despite challenging market conditions in a number of market segments, such as agriculture, offshore and industries with a high share of hydraulic and pneumatic systems, such as construction equipment. We are expecting that the market will recover, giving Trelleborg a favorable and attractive market position when this happens. We are positioning ourselves for an economic recovery and see that digital technology gives us substantial growth potential. Therefore, we are investing heavily in the further development of our digital offering to make it easy to do business with us and increase value for our customers," concludes Peter Nilsson.

"In view of this year's major structural changes, Trelleborg will work toward new financial targets starting from year-end 2016. These targets should be seen as both realistic and compatible with prudent risk-taking. We are continuing to proactively seek improvement opportunities in all areas of the Group and from all perspectives," says CFO Ulf Berghult.

Trelleborg's updated financial targets

Continuing operations (over an economic cycle):

Total sales growth, including organic growth in excess of the underlying market growth:

5-8 percent over an economic cycle

5-8 percent over an economic cycle EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability: â‰¥15 percent





Continuing operations including items affecting comparability (over an economic cycle):

Return on equity (ROE): â‰¥12 percent

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Vice President Media Relations

Karin Larsson,

Tel: 46 (0)410 67015, 46 (0)733 747015,

E-mail: karin.larsson@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts:

Vice President IR

Christofer Sjögren,

Tel: 46 (0)410 67068, 46 (0)708 665140,

E-mail: christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

This information is information that Trelleborg AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CET on December 15, 2016.

