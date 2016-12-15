Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

NEW YORK -- Barnes & Noble Makes Major Donation to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in New York City and Reno, NV Source: Barnes Noble, Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk launches its Sector Benchmarking Report on the Retail sector Source: RepRisk

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Citrix Named Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation Source: Citrix Systems, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Sprint Provides Free Broadband Service to More Than 4,200 Illinois Students Source: Sprint

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs Across the Country to Encourage Physical Activity Source: UnitedHealthcare

CHICAGO -- PepsiCo, Inc. Strengthens its Commitment to Chicago in 2016 with Non-Profit Partnerships and Employee Volunteerism Source: PepsiCo, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Ga. -- Kubota Recognizes U.S. Army Veteran in "Geared to Give" Program, Awarded New L-Series Tractor Source: Kubota Tractor Corporation

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Signs UN Global Compact and CEO Water Mandate Source: PVH Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitch Brings Gaming to the White House to Build Awareness of Health Coverage Options Source: Twitch

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce $250,000 towards Relief and Recovery Efforts in Tennessee Wildfires Source: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion's "12 Days of Giving" Brings Hunger-Relief Events to Areas in the Southeast Source: Food Lion

TOKYO -- Ajinomoto Is Awarded for the Contribution to Reduce Greenhouse Gas through Feed-Use L-Lysine Source: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

