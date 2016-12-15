Global Ceramic Machinery Market 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ceramic Machinery Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global ceramic machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ceramic machinery market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of ceramic machinery in various end-user segments, and the average price of different types of ceramic machinery has been considered in determining the market size. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is additive manufacturing of ceramics. Additive manufacturing technology has been gaining popularity in recent times. This technique helps in achieving a higher degree of accuracy and precision. Additive manufacturing, also commonly known as 3D printing, can be utilized for fabrication of advanced ceramics and ceramic matrix composites (CMC) components. CMCs are a sub-group of composite materials. These consist of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix, thus forming a ceramic fiber-reinforced ceramic material. CMCs are widely used in the production of gas turbine components and in space applications.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is adoption of PLC-based systems. Like any other manufacturing industry, the ceramic industry too has benefited from the latest trend of industrial automation. Automation has been incorporated in the entire ceramic process industry, right from raw material preparation to glazing lines.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is environmental hazards in ceramic fabrication.

Key vendors



EFI Cretaprint

Keda Industrial Company

KERAjet

SACMI

SITI B&T

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4cd4g/global_ceramic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





