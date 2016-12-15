Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2016 - Global Forecast to 2022: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Expected to be Worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 62.9% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology (Deep Learning, Robotics, Digital Personal Assistant, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing), Offering, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 62.9% between 2016 and 2022. The major drivers for the growth are increasingly large and complex datasets and Growing number of AI applications in various end-user industries. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AI-enabled products and software tools to improve consumer services further accelerate its market growth.

Of all the major end-user industries, transportation and automotive holds the largest share of the artificial intelligence market. The market for the healthcare end-user industry is expected to grow at the highest rate in the artificial intelligence market from 2016 to 2022, followed by the agriculture and media and advertising industry.

Among the various AI technologies covered in this report, natural language processing and robotics are the largest contributors to the overall artificial intelligence market. The increasing adoption of natural language processing for the improvement of consumer services in the retail sector is one of the major factors contributing to its growth in the AI market. Moreover, the use of natural language processing in several AI applications such as car infotainment system, AI robots, and AI-enabled smartphones, among others further drives its growth in the global AI market. Moreover, the adoption of robotics for the development of factory robots for industry automation and various government initiatives such as Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing further boost the growth of the market for robotics.

On the basis of offering, the AI market has been segmented into products (software and hardware) and services. The products segment held the major market share and is expected to hold its position till 2022. The significant recent developments of new AI-enabled software and hardware products are the key factors leading to the dominance of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology



8 Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering



9 Artificial Intelligence Market, By End-User Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Fingenius Limited

General Vision, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Numenta, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhsqpz/artificial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





