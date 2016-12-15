Research and Markets - Global Protective Coatings Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, RPM, Sherwin-Williams & Axalta Coating Systems

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global protective coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective coatings market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of protective coatings in oil and gas, infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, and other end-user applications in key regions by considering 2015 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Established vendors in the market are increasing their expenditure on R&D to capture a larger proportion of the market share through new product introductions. The incorporation of potential materials such as nanoparticles in coating technologies is a relatively new concept in the market. The global nanocoatings market was valued at $2.89 billion in 2015. It is expected to reach $8.93 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 25.31%.
According to the report, many countries are enforcing regulations to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions of vehicles. For instance, the US Fuel Economy Regulations have directed automakers to improve fuel economy from the current 38 miles per gallon to 54.52 miles per gallon by 2025. In addition, the European Fuel Economy Regulations aim at reducing carbon dioxide emission to 95 grams per kilometer by 2020.
Further, the report states that new coating processes that enhance coating efficiency and reduce the consumption volume of coatings are being introduced in the market. The rising adoption of specially-designed spray guns with features such as high-volume-low-pressure and low-pressure-low-volume for automotive coating applications have decreased the volume of coatings consumed.
Key vendors
- AkzoNobel
- PPG Industries
- RPM
- Sherwin-Williams
- Axalta Coating Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Arkema
- Hempel
- Jotun
- Kansai
- Nippon
- Sika
- Valspar
- Wacker Chemie
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Market segmentation by end use
Part 08: Market segmentation by resin type
Part 09: Geographic segmentation
Part 10: Key leading countries
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b97cd6/global_protective
