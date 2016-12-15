Digital Printing Packaging Markets - 10 Year Global Forecasts 2016-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Printing Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Thermal Transfer, Electrophotography & Electrostatic, Inkjet), Packaging Type (Labels, Flexible Packaging), Ink Type, Printing Format, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

This research projects that the digital printing packaging market size will grow from USD 10.14 Billion in 2015 to USD 42.11 Billion by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 13.9%.



The digital printing packaging market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing demand for suitable printing & increasing demand for digital printing packaging.

This report has been segmented on the basis of printing ink, printing technology, format, packaging type, and end-use industry. Food & beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the digital printing packaging market during the forecast period, as it requires packaging for storage, handling, and transportation of products. On the basis of printing inks, the solvent-based ink segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period due to its low cost, printability on various surfaces, and waterproof features.

In terms of value, the electrophotography & electrostatic printing segment of printing technology is accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to its ability to print images that are superior in quality and to withstand various climatic conditions. In 2015, the variable data printing sector of the format segment constituted a larger share in the digital printing packaging market; this is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to its ability to produce customized printing without slowing down the process, thus saving printing and labour costs significantly.

In terms of value, the labels segment of packaging type is accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables. Labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.

On the basis of end use, the food & beverage sector is projected to grow at a higher rate due to the high demand for food packaging and the growing trend of variable data printing on food packages to communicate the shelf-life, composition, and nutritional value of the product.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Printing Ink



7 Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Printing Technology



8 Digital Printing Packaging, By Format



9 Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Packaging Type



10 Digital Printing Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry



11 Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



