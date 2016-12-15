sprite-preloader
15.12.2016
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Management Consulting Services: Market Analytics, 2019 Featuring Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY, KPMG, McKinsey, Booz Allen Hamilton, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Management Consulting Services Global Market Analytics 2016" report to their offering.

Global per capita management consulting services expenditure grew from $70 in 2011 to $90 in 2015 at a CAGR of 5% and is expected to grow to $106 in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The management consulting services market comprises establishments providing a range of services dealing with advice and assistance on organization planning, financial budgeting, marketing strategies, human resource practices, administration policies and production and logistics scheduling. Such services include solutions for administrative management issues, strategic and organizational planning, business process improvement, human resource and personnel policies, developing marketing planning and strategy, productivity improvement, quality assurance and quality control.

The Americas was the largest geographic market in the management consulting services market in 2015, accounting for $300 billion or 50% of the global market. This was due to the rise in the number of new businesses and increased demand for financial planning, budgeting, business process improvement and other management consulting services from commercial organizations. Europe was the second largest geographic market, accounting for $245 billion or 40% of the global market. Asia was the third largest geographic market, accounting for $65 billion or 10% of the global market.

Scope of the Report

  • Companies mentioned: Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY, KPMG, McKinsey, Booz Allen Hamilton, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company and Others.
  • Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA.
  • Regions: Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Oceania.
  • Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
  • Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Total Enterprises, Total Enterprises, Split By Large Enterprises and MSMEs, Average Spending on Management Consulting Services By Total Enterprises, Management Consultants by Country, Average Management Consulting Services Market Revenue Per Accountant.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/74368r/management

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire