Research Reveals the Clean-shaven Look Could be Back for 2017

Latest survey conducted by Braun reveals interesting insights into the past, present and future of grooming trends, culminating in a restyling of Santa to celebrate the start of the festive season

As 2016 draws to a close, Braun surveyed 4,000 women* across the world to define popular grooming and style trends from the past year and give an insight into the year to come - the results are in and have been brought to life by the brand, a mix of style experts and four sharply-styled Santa Claus'...

Stubble is here to stay but a clean shaven man is back with a bang in 2017...

2016 has seen a varied range of trends in the world of men's facial hair, but 42% of women identified stubble as their preferred look for 2016, whilst 51% prefer the men of 2016 to be clean shaven. As we head into 2017, well over half of women (55%) want their other half to adopt that clean shaven look that was so popular in 2016!

Braun's UK Grooming Expert, Parsa Rad comments: "Facial hair has been big over the past few years, with the lumberjack beard continuing to keep hipsters warm over winter - even the goatee has seen a resurgence. As we start to look ahead to 2017, beards are looking less full, with sharp, clean lines - even disappearing altogether. If you're thinking of going clean-shaven for the first time, Braun has the ideal tools to get the job done with precision and ease."

Who do women want to kiss under the mistletoe...

61% of women have revealed that this Christmas they'd much rather share a festive smooch with a clean shaven guy, whilst a mere 1% would opted for a man with moustache!

Women reveal key attributes of an ideal partner...

Three quarters of British women say being well-groomed is the most important attribute for an ideal partner, with one in three (35%) women saying they would gift their other half a shaver this holiday season as a subtle nod to keeping them in style.

This isn't surprising when almost half of British women (43%) have said they like their celebrity crushes to have a clean-shaven look!

How men and women prioritise their grooming regimes...

Men are becoming more and more focused on their grooming regime, whilst women still dominate the bathroom cabinet; 47% agreeing that the number of grooming, beauty and style products they own has remained steady or increased since five years ago. One in three (35%) say the men in their life have added products to their grooming and style arsenal.

Santa baby... you need a shave. And a new suit!

The data compiled by Braun also looked at Santa's style and the results show that there's room for improvement. While the majority of women (66%) prefer him with his iconic beard, nearly a quarter (24%) think he'd look better with stubble.

Braun has responded by working with style influencer Susanna Lau, one of the most successful and widely recognised fashion blogs, Style Bubble to translate the 2016 fashion trends for Santa in celebration of the festive period.

And it's not just Santa's suit that received an overhaul. Braun's Global Style Director, Sascha Breuer, was on set to transform Santa-esque models facial hair to illustrate how he could keep his look on point for 2017.

Braun makes it easy for men to achieve their desired look with precision by updating its Styling portfolio with a NEW range of four versatile multi-grooming kits. The enhanced range also features two improved beard trimmers with up to 39 precision length settings for ultimate precision and 100% styling control.

