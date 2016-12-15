FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cyber security threat detection, today rolled out an enriched partner program with a focus on empowering the channel to deliver a more comprehensive adaptive defense for customer security initiatives. The growing surge of advanced cyber threats that are successfully breaching organizations, have left partners looking for new and innovative solutions for early threat visibility, reduction of attack dwell time, and accelerated incident response. Named by CRN as a 2016 Emerging Vendor and as a top 10 security emerging vendor that you need to know about, Attivo Networks will extend its customer reach by strategically partnering with security focused solution providers. The program is designed to offer its participants a framework to build a highly profitable security practice in the fast-growing detection and response market.

Attivo Networks Authorized Partners have access to the complete Threat Matrix Deception and Response platform comprised of the BOTsink deception engagement servers and decoys, the ThreatStrike end-point deception suite, the Attivo Central Manager (ACM), and ThreatPath for attacker path visibility. This comprehensive platform offers Attivo Partners the ability to deliver early and accurate visibility into advanced threats that have evaded other security solutions, detection of their customer's in-network threats and their lateral movement, full attack analysis and forensic reporting to accelerate incident response. Attivo 3rd party integrations, which automate incident response, can be leveraged by partners to extend the value of current perimeter, end-point security, and SIEM customer solution investments. In addition to capitalizing on the advanced threat market opportunity, Attivo Networks Partners have the opportunity to generate recurring revenue from license renewals, professional services and support contracts.

The Attivo Networks Partner Program offers sales and technical enablement in the form of hands on, and web-based training, and access to market development funds (MDF) to fuel the generation of new customer opportunities. Additionally, the program offers a highly competitive discount model, rewarding partners for introducing Attivo to customers and delivering visibility missing within customer security solutions today.

The Attivo Networks Executive team, comprised of channel veterans, holds a deep understanding of the value of partnerships and has embedded a partner-centric approach to all aspects of Attivo Networks business. Additionally, in June of 2016, with the growth of the Attivo Networks channel partner community, the company added John Quinn to its leadership

team as VP, Worldwide Channels. Quinn carries extensive security and channel experience and previously held channel leadership roles at FireEye and IronPort Systems, which became a business unit of Cisco.

"Our Partner Program offers exceptional profitability to partners investing in building sales and technical capability, and partnering with the Attivo Sales organization to identify and close opportunities. We will partner with security focused solution providers ready to expand their expertise in this new and growing security space, and committed to extending their security footprint with existing and new customers."

- John Quinn, VP Worldwide Channels, Attivo Networks

"This program is founded on three key partnering priorities shared throughout our organization. Our first priority is to make strategic partner investments to jointly grow customer traction and ramp revenue. Second, we see an immediate opportunity to ensure our partners claim their stake in the growing detection and response market. Third, is providing a compelling solution that solves a real security infrastructure gap and enables our partners to strengthen their relevance as their customer's strategic security advisor."

- Tushar Kothari, Chief Executive Officer, Attivo Networks

"We are finding that our customers are increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks that are bypassing traditional prevention security strategies. As threats evolve, the only logical position is to continuously build better strategies for combatting them. The Attivo Networks Threat Matrix Deception and Response platform provides a highly efficient solution that we can offer to our customers to provide visibility and improved response to advanced threats. It's also been a great solution to help our customers get more value from their existing security infrastructure and reduce their time responding to incidents and addressing false positive alarms. We're excited to participate in the Attivo Networks Partner Program and see deception innovation as a key part of providing our customers ways to identify and address their most pressing security challenges in breach avoidance."

- Dave Glenn, EVP Business Development, CBI

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is an award-winning leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and acceleration of incident response to cyber-attacks. The Attivo Threat Matrix™ Deception and Response Platform provides early detection of advanced, stolen credential, ransomware, and phishing attacks that are inside user networks, data centers, clouds, IoT and ICS-SCADA environments. By deceiving attackers into revealing themselves, comprehensive attack analysis is efficiently gathered, actionable alerts raised, and response actions automated with prevention system integrations. As part of the continuous threat management platform,

ThreatPath™ provides vulnerability assessment of attack paths for proactive incident prevention. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com

