SAINT PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- HempTech Corp. (OTC PINK: HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that it is introducing RemoteEye™ -- a secure cloud-based centralized remote grow facility management system tailored specifically for the marijuana industry.

The system monitors and manages grow systems across geographical boundaries from a centralized location. This cloud-based operating center is built and managed from our facility in St. Petersburg with servers hosted at large reputable data centers. The duties and responsibilities of the centralized management are geared towards proactively managing and maintaining efficient operating states of hardware devices, operating systems and insuring continuity of services. The centralized management center will become the primary point from which the various grow systems spread around the country will be monitored and managed. RemoteEye™ provides the ability to gather data, identify potential problems either with the plants or equipment that's running the facility such as lights, sensors, chillers or HVAC system. The primary objective is to provide remote eyes and hands to address issues that could be potentially detrimental to the plants.

In addition to the management of the grow system, the RemoteEye™ will also be able to monitor the facility and track any physical security breaches. The access management and video systems are closely monitored to provide a level of security that's higher than what's required by the legal States. The other functionalities include backup and storage of grow profiles, policy enforcement, shared threat analysis, seed to sale tracking, alarm logging and reporting. Shared management of multiple facilities provides each customer with labor cost savings by minimizing the requirement for maintenance staff. This allows the customer to focus on growing and expanding the business. The other cost reduction attribute is through standardization of processes, effective policies, rapid problem management and resolution. To summarize, here's a short list of the advantages of a centralized monitoring and management center:

Ability to remotely perform software upgrades simultaneously

Perform scheduled maintenance -- software patches and operation system upgrades

Automatic restart of failed systems

Generating audit trail of operations

Analytics to realize precisely successful grows

HempTech is committed to bringing cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. The perfect blend of technology and human experience, we bring you the best in automation systems. For more information on RemoteEye™ and other products offered by HempTech, please contact; info@hemptechcorp.com.

About HempTech Corp

HempTech Corp (OTC PINK: HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer™ (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense™, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX™ through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow! HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

