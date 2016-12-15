Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2016) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from the infill drilling program at its 100% owned Amancaya Project.

The infill program, which commenced on September 8th, targeted the Central and Julia veins, which host the gold and silver epithermal inferred resource that is the focus of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility study expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2017. The Amancaya project is located 60 km southwest of the Company's underground gold mine, Guanaco, approximately 250 km from Antofagasta in northern Chile.

Highlights from assays received to date:

Drilling has expanded high grade zones and has shown there is a good consistency to date within the resource on the Central Vein,

AM-038: 7.5 metres @ 22.56 g/t gold and 713.7 g/t silver from 12 metres,

AM-028: 4 metres @ 39.74 g/t gold and 283.3 g/t silver from 72 metres,

AM-047: 3.4 metres @ 35.13 g/t gold and 76.9 g/t silver from 150.74 meters

AM-027: 10 m etres @ 11.64 g/t gold and 270.4 g/t silver from 24 metres

AM-036: 4.01 m etres @ 25.79 g/t gold and 226.2 g/t silver from 155.96 metres

AM-017: 3.97 m etres @ 23.63 g/t gold and 337.8 g/t silver from 49.55 metres

"We are very pleased with the first assay results from the infill program, where drilling has recently been completed. These initial assays from the Central Vein have confirmed and extended the multiple high grade zones. In general, the width of the vein encountered to date is greater than that previously modelled", stated Stabro Kasaneva, CEO of Austral Gold. "We look forward to receiving the remaining 50% of the assays, and are hopeful that the revised model will see an increase in ounces and grade as we advance the Pre-Feasibility study towards completion during the first quarter of 2017."

The infill program of approximately 13,312 metres was completed on November 30th. A total of 93 holes were drilled, all of which were initially drilled with reverse circulation collaring and converted to diamond drilling as they approached the vein target areas. This resulted in approximately 87% of the drilled metres being comprised of reverse circulation, and 13% represented as diamond drilling. Assay results for 49 of these holes, all on the Central Vein, have been received and are reported in this news release.

The drill program was designed to test and confirm the presence and consistency of mineralisation within the inferred resource that was previously reported at Amancaya in the amended Technical Report (Amancaya Technical Report) "Guanaco Gold Project, Antofagasta Province, Region II, Chile, NI 43-101 Technical Report", which had an effective date of November 24, 2015 and which was amended June 30 2016, and filed on July 25, 2016 on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Most of the historical drilling used to define the inferred resource was reverse circulation drilling.

Summary of significant results from the drilling with assays from 49 holes obtained to date:

HOLD Id From To Down Hole

length True

Width* Au g/t Ag g/t AM-001 78.7 82.2 3.5 2.4 7.77 20.5 AM-002 86.0 88.0 2.0 1.6 2.84 15.5 AM-006 56.8 62.0 5.3 3.7 1.96 20.3 AM-010 130.0 132.0 2.0 1.6 6.00 21.2 AM-011 188.6 189.6 1.0 0.8 2.59 13.6 AM-012 254.0 256.1 2.1 1.5 8.59 17.6 AM-014 102.6 103.9 1.3 1.0 10.10 165.8 AM-015 155.0 159.0 4.0 2.9 16.46 50.2 AM-016 76.2 78.7 2.5 2.0 14.67 123.7 AM-016 80.5 81.5 1.0 0.8 32.76 117.5 AM-017 49.6 53.5 4.0 3.2 23.63 337.8 AM-018 213.9 216.4 2.5 2.1 24.74 21.2 AM-020 34.5 37.0 2.5 2.0 10.13 291.8 AM-021 81.0 86.0 5.0 3.5 18.34 63.9 AM-022 200.0 203.2 3.2 2.2 19.82 76.5 AM-023A 165.0 166.5 1.5 1.3 3.25 26.6 174.5 176.6 2.1 1.8 18.55 24.2 AM-024 255.0 258.0 3.0 2.4 5.31 10.0 AM-025 223.6 224.8 1.2 1.0 8.90 16.7 AM-026 211.5 215.6 4.1 2.6 14.07 69.7 incl 211.5 213.0 1.5 1.0 31.15 111.6 AM-027 24.0 34.0 10.0 8.0 11.64 270.4 AM-028 72.0 76.0 4.0 3.2 39.74 283.3 AM-030 137.0 142.9 5.9 4.1 1.68 10.6 AM-031 80.0 90.0 10.0 7.0 3.32 35.5 AM-032 144.0 147.0 3.0 2.1 4.36 10.6 AM-033 158.6 159.4 0.8 0.5 8.25 51.6 AM-034 122.0 125.0 3.0 2.4 6.95 27.4 AM-035 100.0 108.0 8.0 5.6 6.93 31.7 AM-036 156.0 160.0 4.0 3.1 25.79 226.2 incl 157.9 160.0 2.1 1.7 47.18 419.0 170.8 172.5 1.7 1.3 4.25 4.3 AM-038 12.0 19.5 7.5 5.3 22.56 713.7 incl. 13.6 17.1 3.5 2.4 46.16 1445.4 AM-039 159.6 164.0 4.4 3.1 21.28 30.8 AM-040 170.0 174.0 4.0 2.8 7.90 10.8 AM-041 152.7 153.2 0.5 0.4 4.17 26.6 AM-042 158.0 162.0 4.0 2.8 7.44 31.0 AM-044 79.0 82.0 3.0 2.1 20.47 628.3 AM-045 84.0 86.0 2.0 1.3 3.01 8.5 AM-046 142.7 145.0 2.3 1.7 31.73 143.8 AM-047 146.1 147.4 2.1 1.4 3.36 7.2 150.2 154.2 3.9 2.6 31.05 73.9 AM-048 124.0 125.0 1.0 0.7 4.36 32.1 134.0 135.0 1.0 0.7 4.32 3.7 AM-049 157.0 158.0 1.0 0.7 14.58 8.6 162.0 166.0 4.0 2.6 15.70 16.2

*True width is inferred as being 70% of the down-hole intercept, although ranges from 65-89% subject to intersection with sub-vertical veins and drilling dip.

The Central Vein

All the results received and reported to date come from the Central Vein (see Figure 1). Drilling commenced in the northern section of this vein and progressed moving south along the vein, with holes designed and drilled to intersect the vein as close to perpendicular as possible. As seen in Figure 1 the Central Vein strikes NNE in the outcropping northern half of the vein before changing to a more NW trend to the south. This change of strike is the combination of the two mineralized strikes present at the Amancaya project (see inset map in Figure 1), and are assumed to represent tensional syn-mineralisation faulting. The Central Vein is hosted in a lithic-rich andesitic pyriclastic flow unit (Amancaya Breccia), with argillic alteration. The high silver grades (up to 794 g/t Ag) exhibited mainly in the shallower areas of the mineralisation are assumed to have been the result of secondary enrichment during weathering. Figure 2 shows a typical cross section of the vein, showing the thickness and grades continuity at depth, with high grades along a vertical interval of ~300 metres.

Figure 3 shows a grade (g/t gold) by true width (metres) contoured long section of the Central Vein prior to the infill program. Incorporation of the results from the 49 holes reported in this press release shows a significant growth in the size of the high grade areas (see Figure 4). In general, the high grade zone develops from surface to ~200 metres deep, and it has a different plunge for the two different strikes of the vein: almost horizontal in the NNE (north) portion, and close to 45 degrees SE in the NW (south) portion of the vein. The results received to date from the northern half of the Central Vein (Figure 4) have considerably extended the northern high grade zone that was previously intersected by the reverse circulation hole EX-022. Holes AM-015, AM-018, AM-022, AM-044, AM-047 and AM-048 have extended the horizontal strike extent of this zone to approximately 200 m and the vertical extent to 100 metres. A second high grade zone that was previously interpreted to extend from surface to 125 metres below surface immediately to the north of the change in strike of the vein has been considerably extended in horizontal length and vertical depth by these results. This high grade zone, with a central high grade core (AM-028: 4 m at 39.74 g/t gold and 283.3 g/t silver) now has a vertical depth from surface of approximately 175 metres and a horizontal strike length of approximately 250 metres. The northern half section of the Central Vein remains open at depth in the central section and sub horizontal extensions to the north.