BH Global Limited - Change of December 2016 Share Conversion Date

London, December 15
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
Change to Notice Date for December 2016 Share Conversions
15 December 2016
The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2016 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Thursday 29 December 2016.
