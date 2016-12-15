sprite-preloader
BH Global Limited - Change of December 2016 Share Conversion Date

PR Newswire
London, December 15

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with
limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Change to Notice Date for December 2016 Share Conversions

15 December 2016

The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2016 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Thursday 29 December 2016.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries: Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745436
Email: sw79@ntrs.com


© 2016 PR Newswire