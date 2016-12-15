LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of 11 new companies, bringing the trade group comprised of the world's leading gaming suppliers to a total of 157, an all-time high.

The new AGEM members are:

AVUITY, based in Cincinnati with a location in Las Vegas, provides real-time location, rewards and digital display services that directly empower retail, hospitality and gaming organizations with meaningful data.

EFCOtec Corporation, based in Taipei City, Taiwan, is an innovative technology company focusing on delivering the latest embedded computing solutions and services.

Exacta Systems, based in Boynton Beach, Fla., is a leading provider of historic horse racing technology, including a state-of-the-art wagering platform and an extensive library of games.

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP, based in Washington D.C., offers full-service intellectual property legal and technical experience in virtually every industry and technology.

Gambling Compliance, based in London with a bureau in Washington, D.C., is a leading provider of independent business intelligence to the global gaming industry.

Gaming Arts, based in Las Vegas, is a world leader in bingo and keno games and technologies.

Patir Casino Seating, based in Munich, Germany, with an office in Las Vegas, specializes in the design and production of seating solutions for the casino and hospitality industry.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister, based in Chicago with more than 400 attorneys in nine offices, offers legal services to clients involved in all aspects of the casino and route-based gaming industry.

TraffGen USA, based in Highland Park, Ill., provides an advanced gaming marketing platform comprising a range of marketing tools, analytics, player development systems and marketing services.

Touch Embedded Solutions Inc., based in Taipei City, Taiwan, is a technology-driven company providing a wide range of touch display solutions.

Universal Gaming Resources, based in Golden, Colo., is a gaming manufacturer and distributor supplying refurbished slot machines, new and refurbished components and a variety of services.





AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

