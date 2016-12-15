The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXO20 futures and options expiring in December 2016 to 617,82 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



