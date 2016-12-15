Global Big Data Market Analysis 2016 - Forecast to 2022 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
This analysis is one of the most accurate studies performed using the combinational analytical tools. The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
This report provides:
- Market Sizing estimations and forecasts for 6 years across the given market segments.
- Identifying market dynamics.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Regional and country level market analysis.
- Competitive landscaping of major market players.
- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies.
Companies Mentioned:
- Microsoft Corporation
- 1010data, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Dell, Inc.
- Guavus, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Palantir Technologies, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Splunk
- Teradata Corporation
- Cisco
- Accenture
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Big Data Market, By Data Type
6 Big Data Market, By Service
7 Big Data Market, By Software
8 Big Data Market, By Hardware
9 Big Data Market, By Deployment Model
10 Big Data Market, By End User
11 Geographical Segmentation
12 Vendor Landscaping
13 Company Profiling
