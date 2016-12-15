$29 Billion Cloud ERP Market - Component, Function, Deployment Mode, Organizational Size, Vertical & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud ERP Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.52 billion in 2016 to USD 29.84 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The cloud ERP market is driven by factors, such as, increasing need for creating efficiency across the enterprise and elimination of inefficient processes & data redundancy, along with a rising demand for ERP solutions and services from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). However, increased operational costs and availability of open source cloud ERP solutions limit the growth of the market.

Organizations are rapidly growing their partnership networks to deploy such cloud ERP solutions across the globe. Thus, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

APAC includes emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India, along with countries from the South East Asia, which are rapidly transforming into business hubs with the regional expansion of global enterprises and the emergence of large number of SMEs.



Companies Mentioned:



Acumatica

Epicor Software Corporation

Financialforce.Com

Infor

Intacct Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Plex Systems, Inc.

Qad Inc.

Ramco Systems

Rootstock Software

Sage Software, Inc.

Sap SE



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Component



8 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Function



9 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode



10 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Organization Size



11 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Vertical



12 Cloud ERP Market Analysis, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Key Innovators



