

15 December 2016



HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC (the 'Company')



Publication of a Circular



The Company is pleased to announce the publication today of a circular to shareholders (the 'Circular') in relation to proposals for the:



* authority to be granted to the directors of the Company to allot new Ordinary Shares and for pre-emption rights to be waived in respect of such allotments; * approval of electronic communications with shareholders; * re-election of Oliver Bedford as a director; and * adoption of new Articles of Association.



The Circular will shortly be made available free of charge, from:



Hargreave Hale Ltd - Talisman House, Boardmans Way, Blackpool, FY4 5FY



The Company's website at http://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk



In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc



01253 754740



