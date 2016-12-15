WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - December 15, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in West Chester Township on Dec. 15 at 7842 Cox Rd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 260 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix West Chester Township is the fourth Cincinnati location for owner Koray Baysal, who plans to open two more stores in 2017.

"At uBreakiFix, we want to make tech repair as easy and convenient as possible," Baysal said. "As we expand into West Chester, we look forward to reaching new customers and communities in the Cincinnati area."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix West Chester Township is the brand's seventh location in Ohio, joining locations in Gahanna, Columbus, Hilliard, downtown Cincinnati, Cincinnati at Eastgate and Cincinnati at Kenwood.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the West Chester community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix West Chester Township is located at 7842 Cox Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 and can be reached at: 513-755-2222. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/15/11G125334/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg

For more information, contact:

Hannah Kersh

678-978-7787

Hannah@seesparkgo.com