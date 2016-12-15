CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) announced its December 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on January 16, 2017 to holders of trust units of record at December 30, 2016.

As at the date hereof, there are 49,942,379 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 5,814,664 Limited Partnership Class B units issued and outstanding.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs, with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

